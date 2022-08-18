Pathetic! Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar denies giving luxurious gifts to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez

MUMBAI :Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez falls in trouble as her name was recently filed as an accused in a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in 200 crore money laundering case. Well, according to a recent scoop, Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar were cross-questioned face to face by the ED recently and newer shocking deets have been spilt by the two.

ED cross-questioned Fernandez about the gifts she received from Sukesh. Replying to the question, she said, “I received 4 bags from Gucci, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior, 2 shoes from Louis Vuitton and Louboutin, 2 outfits from Gucci, perfumes, 4 cats, a Mini Cooper, 2 diamond earrings, a multicoloured diamond bracelet.” While the conman said he did not recall giving it.

When the question came to the money being given to Geraldine, the actress maintained her earlier statement of ‘$150,000’ while Sukesh once again stuck to the same not able to recall statement.

Finally, when asked if (Sukesh Chandrasekhar) had given a cash amount of Rs 15 Lakh to Advaita Kala on behalf of Jacqueline Fernandez, both of them responded yes.

Over the past year, Jacqueline has been called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times. Not just the deets on her private relationship with the conman, but also the gifts she has received from Sukesh was brought to light.

Credit: Koimoi



