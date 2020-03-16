Pathetic! Ranveer Singh’s THIS gesture in a throwback video irks netizens who troll the actor mercilessly on social media

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has recently wrapped up the shooting of his much-awaited upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Bollywood actor who began his journey in the industry through YRF’s Band Baaja Baaraat has turned out to be one of the industry’s top and most bankable actors. However, Ranveer also ends up getting brutally trolled for the same. One such time was when he spanked every male model’s a*s during one of the fashion shows.

In the said video, we can see the Befikre actor greeting each male model of the fashion show by shaking their hands and spanking their a*ses. While some are left in splits, many found his behaviour disturbing. Netizens have taken it to the comments section to troll the actor over his behaviour.

One user wrote, “Wtf this is so not cool !!! Man needs to see the limit ! Models work hard just to be humiliated?” Another user wrote, “Wtff he’s a creep too!!? ”. While one user said, “How is this not harassment?”, another penned, “And he will get way saying that he was just having fun. Ask the people how they feel when he unnecessarily hovers and irritates them?”

On the professional front, Ranveer who was recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar recently wrapped Karan Johar‘s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be starring with Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in his kitty.

Credit: Koimoi