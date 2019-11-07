Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan's controversial monologue based on marital rape to be edited?

MUMBAI: Pati Patni Aur Woh is one of the much-awaited films. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on 6 December this year and fans can’t keep calm. To escalate the curiosity level of audience, the makers released the trailer of the film recently. Although the trailer garnered appreciation from social media users, but a particular dialogue of Kartik Aaryan has not gone down well with them.

It has led to a lot of backlash to the actor, along with the team. While the actor's dialogue does talk about marital rape like a joke, both the leading ladies have also been asked to stand up to this being actresses.

In the film, Kartik says, “Biwi se sex maang lein, toh hum bhikaari. Biwi ko sex mana kar dein, toh hum atyachaari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke uss se sex haasil kar lein na toh balaatkaari bhi hum hain.” (If we ask wife for sex, we are beggars, if we say no to them for sex then we are tormentors, and if we manage to get sex, we are rapists) This dialogue has not gone well with the audience, and everyone has criticised the entire team for the same. Now, reports have it that the monologue will be edited out of the film since it has come across as offensive.

The source also told Bollywood Hungama how the idea of putting a monologue was the fact that it turned out to be a hit in PKP, and hence they tried their hand at it once again.