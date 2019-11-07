News

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan's controversial monologue based on marital rape to be edited?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019 01:33 PM

MUMBAI: Pati Patni Aur Woh is one of the much-awaited films. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on 6 December this year and fans can’t keep calm. To escalate the curiosity level of audience, the makers released the trailer of the film recently. Although the trailer garnered appreciation from social media users, but a particular dialogue of Kartik Aaryan has not gone down well with them.

It has led to a lot of backlash to the actor, along with the team. While the actor's dialogue does talk about marital rape like a joke, both the leading ladies have also been asked to stand up to this being actresses.

In the film, Kartik says, “Biwi se sex maang lein, toh hum bhikaari. Biwi ko sex mana kar dein, toh hum atyachaari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke uss se sex haasil kar lein na toh balaatkaari bhi hum hain.” (If we ask wife for sex, we are beggars, if we say no to them for sex then we are tormentors, and if we manage to get sex, we are rapists) This dialogue has not gone well with the audience, and everyone has criticised the entire team for the same. Now, reports have it that the monologue will be edited out of the film since it has come across as offensive.

The source also told Bollywood Hungama how the idea of putting a monologue was the fact that it turned out to be a hit in PKP, and hence they tried their hand at it once again.

 

Tags > Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan, controversial, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Movie News, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
06 Nov 2019 06:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shantanu and Nityaami reveal eachothers secrets
Shantanu and Nityaami reveal eachothers secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
06 Nov 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fights on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Fights on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Gaurav Chopra
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

poll

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days