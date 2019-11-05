Pati Patni Aur Woh: Makers slammed for a dialogue

MUMBAI: Pati Patni Aur Woh is one of the much-awaited films. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on 6 December this year and fans can’t keep calm. To escalate the curiosity level of audience, the makers released the trailer of the film yesterday. Although the trailer garnered appreciation from social media users, but a particular dialogue has not gone down well with them.



Twitter users have slammed the makers for the insensitive and hurried writing where Chintu (Kartik) is apparently saying a dialogue highlighting marital rape distastefully and that is supposed to evoke laughter! One of the users on Twitter wrote, "I am an aspiring filmmaker taking a Screenwriting course. And I strongly condemn the views of writer, director and the producer of #PatiPatniAurWoh to write absolutely irresponsibly on marital rape. I request you to take that particular line out from the final cut."



Check out some of the comments here:

The sickening pervasive misogyny that is increasingly becoming a trend in Bollywood is disturbing to day the least. Rape jokes, crass remarks about 'obtaining' sex from women as if that's all that one can 'get' from the fairer sex..... what else is left? #PatiPatniAurWoh — Rhea (@exultantdreamer) November 5, 2019

Not expecting @TheAaryanKartik to be the moral compass of the society but rape jokes aren't funny. #PatiPatniAurWoh makers, this is a dangerous trend. — Sampada Sharma (@sampadasharma29) November 5, 2019

I am an aspiring filmmaker taking a Screenwriting course. And I strongly condemn the views of writer, director and the producer of #PatiPatniAurWoh to write absolutely irresponsibly on marital rape. I request you to take that particular line out from the final cut.@TSeries — Kunal Domkawale (@_kudostweet_) November 5, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWoh its really bad to have such movies in the era of such beautiful message driven movies . We need to comeout of this and support orignal comedy. — Akanksha Saraswat (@asaraswat054) November 5, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWoh is a classic example of how insensitive bollywood is to important issues. @TheAaryanKartik needs to be very careful about the actual content of his monologues. This is not the Dada Kondke era anymore! — Shakthi Vadakkepat (@v_shakthi) November 5, 2019