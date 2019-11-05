News

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Makers slammed for a dialogue

MUMBAI: Pati Patni Aur Woh is one of the much-awaited films. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on 6 December this year and fans can’t keep calm. To escalate the curiosity level of audience, the makers released the trailer of the film yesterday. Although the trailer garnered appreciation from social media users, but a particular dialogue has not gone down well with them. 

Twitter users have slammed the makers for the insensitive and hurried writing where Chintu (Kartik) is apparently saying a dialogue highlighting marital rape distastefully and that is supposed to evoke laughter! One of the users on Twitter wrote, "I am an aspiring filmmaker taking a Screenwriting course. And I strongly condemn the views of writer, director and the producer of #PatiPatniAurWoh to write absolutely irresponsibly on marital rape. I request you to take that particular line out from the final cut." 

Check out some of the comments here:

