Pati Patni Aur Woh: Raveena Tandon praises the reprised version of 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Nov 2019 06:45 PM

MUMBAI: Pati Patni Aur Woh is one of the much-awaited films. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on 6 December this year and fans can’t keep calm. To escalate the curiosity level of audience, the makers released the trailer of the film recently which garnered praises from fans as well as celebs. 

The trio has managed to weave their magic in the trailer. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the trailer also had a reprised version of Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s popular song 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare' playing in the background. Responding to it, Raveena took to social media and hailed the trailer of the film by writing "Hahaha ya it’s faaaab!! Looks great @mudassar_as_is @bhumipednekar @TheAaryanKartik @ananyapandayy @AAFilmsIndia @junochopra congratulations! Ps love the remix" 


Kartik was quick enough to notice her tweet and responded to her immediately. He wrote, "Thank you so much Mam  Cant wait for you to see it !! #PatiPatniAurWoh" 
