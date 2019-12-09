News

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' surpasses 'Panipat' collections on day 1

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 01:15 PM

"Pati, Patni Aur Woh" collected Rs 9.10 crore at the box-office on day one leaving behind Oscar-nominated director Ashutosh Gowariker's latest release "Panipat", which minted Rs 4. 12 crore.

" 'Panipat' opened on expected lines but witnessed strong growth towards the evening shows. Collects Rs 4.12 crore NBOC on Day 1," read a statement.

The period drama stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Zeenat Aman. The film is based on the third battle of "Panipat" that was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor, in 1761.

Mudassar Aziz's "Pati Patni Aur Woh" is a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 hit of the same name. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Aparshakti Khurana.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share the figures. He wrote: " 'Pati,Patni Aur Woh' is excellent on Day 1. This, despite competing with another biggie (#Panipat), which resulted in screens/shows getting divided. Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3. Emerges Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener. Friday Rs 9.10 cr. #India biz."

Both the films released on December 6.

Tags > Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
06 Dec 2019 07:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights I Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaz Gill's verbal violent face-off
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights I Hindustani Bhau and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
06 Dec 2019 07:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss Day 63 I Asim Riaz express his felling for Himanshi Khurana in BB 13 house
Bigg Boss Day 63 I Asim Riaz express his felling... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

past seven days