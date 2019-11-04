News

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Twitterati finds Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday starrer’s trailer HILARIOUS

MUMBAI: Pati Patni Aur Woh is one of the much-awaited films. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on 6 December this year and fans can’t keep calm. To escalate the curiosity level of audience, the makers have released trailer of the film.

It seems the trailer took the social media users on laugh ride. The netizens are not only praising Kartik Aaryan for his comedy act but also Bhumi and Ananya for putting up a good act in this film.  One user just can’t wait for the release date, she wrote, “#Patipatniaurwohtrailer is hilarious..... khatarnak comedy h boss... Kya hoga pati ka.. patni or woh ke beech me... Waiting for 6 Dec.”

 

