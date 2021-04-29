Patralekhaa pens a gratitude letter for her late father

MUMBAI: Patralekhaa recently lost her father Ajit Paul. The actress took to her social media handle to share a letter for him.

Thanking him for saving her life when she was diagnosed with tuberculosis at the age of 19, the letter mentioned several things about their relationship.

A grieving Patralekhaa wrote to him, “Please, pick me up. I need you. I always will.”

Further thanking him for everything he has done for the actress, she added, “Thank you, for saving the 19 year old me from tuberculosis. While every quack in town misdiagonosed me with different diseases, your and jethu’s restlessness pursuit to save me kept me alive. Rest in peace papa. In between birth and death; in between youth and age old and in between seconds and years, I’ll keep speaking to you. This note wasn’t the last time… I love you! Your child, Silvie."

