Pawan Kalyan to donate 2 crore to govt relief fund amid COVID-19 pandemic

27 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has announced that he will donate a sum of Rs 2 crores to the government's relief fund as the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor took to Twitter to announce that he will be donating Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister's relief funds and Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund.

In two separate tweets, the actor shared: "I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic."

"I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic."

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is reportedly contemplating to convert its coaches and cabins in isolation wards in view of the growing number of COVID-19 patients. On Wednesday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared on Twitter an idea to use empty rail coaches as isolation wards, now that trains are not running across the country.

