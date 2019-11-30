Pee Cee and Nick thank everyone on their first marriage anniversary

MUMBAI: As we know, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas will ring in their first anniversary on 1st December 2019. They celebrated with a grand Thanksgiving feast at the Jonas residence with their family members.

Priyanka shared a picture of the romantic couple who extended their best wishes on the occasion.

She surprised her hubby with a new member of the family, a puppy named Gino. The global star took to her social media to introduce her new fur baby to the world by sharing a sweet snap of Gino posing with her husband.

Nick had also tweeted and showered love for her. He shared the same video in a separate post saying, 'so much cute in the same frame. Happy almost anniversary baby.' Gino is also now on social media with his own account.

Have a look.

Credits: Latestly