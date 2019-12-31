‘Pehli Jhalak’ of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara at Star Screen Awards

MUMBAI: The 26th edition of the Star Screen Awards was a high octane, power-packed show where we saw the who’s who of Bollywood – Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and more.

This year at the Star Screen Awards, we will see some interesting performances by Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi and to top it all, an exclusive ‘Pehli Jhalak’ of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara. It is after 12 years that he will be wearing the directors’ hat once again.

Hailing from Srinagar himself, he also shared a few insights and exclusive images of his house in Jammu & Kashmir then and now. Not only did he highlight the condition of the city but also hopes to being in a change through his upcoming movie.

The year 1990 saw the biggest forced migration in independent India whereby more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from the Kashmir Valley. Shikara is the story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It’s also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile. A timeless love story in the worst of times based on the Kashmiri pandit exodus from Kashmir.

Shikara recently released its motion poster and we cannot wait for the trailer.

Watch the biggest New Year party – Star Screen Awards this 31st December only on Star Plus