Performed stunts on a horse without a body double for 'Writer': Ineya

MUMBAI : Actress Ineya, who plays an important role in director Franklin Jacob's much-awaited Tamil film 'Writer', says she performed stunts on a horse for the film without using a body double.

Speaking at a pre-release event organised by the 'Writer' team on Monday, Ineya said, "I have done some action sequences in this film. I had to practise riding horses for a couple of days. I know horse riding as I've learnt it at the Dubai Training Centre and I am glad that what I had learnt could be put to good use.

"I performed the stunt without a body double. The stunt had to be repeated for the sake of perfection. I finally fell and got hurt but that shot came out perfectly. We have put in a lot of effort and hard work in this film," the actress disclosed.

The actress also said the way she became a part of this film was interesting.

"Franklin sir called me over phone and asked me if I would be interested in hearing a story. I asked him to narrate it to me over phone to which he insisted that I come in person. I went and he narrated the script but I kept wondering where my character would come in the story. He said that your character itself is a suspense character. He then explained to me separately where my character would come in and its portions," Ineya disclosed.

The film, which features Samuthirakani in the lead, has music by Govind Vasantha and produced by director Pa Ranjith in association with Abhayanand Singh, Piiyush Singh and Aditi Anand.

SOURCE : IANS