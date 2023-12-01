Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu's new film gets trolled; netizens say, "Boycott hogi dubara”

Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba is getting a sequel which is titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The first look poster of the film was unveiled recently, and the actress is getting trolled. Read on to know more…  
MUMBAI : 2022 wasn’t a great year for Taapsee Pannu as all her releases failed to make a mark at the box office, and even on OTT her movie Blurr couldn’t leave a strong impact. Now, yesterday, she announced her new film titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The film is a sequel to Haseen Dillruba which was released on OTT in 2021.
 
Apart from Taapsee Pannu, the movie also starred Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.  Haseen Dillruba received a mixed response from critics and audiences, but still, the makers have planned a sequel to the movie. It is not yet revealed whether this one will release in theatres or it will get an OTT release.

 

 

 


While the first part of the film was directed by Vinil Mathew, the second installment will be helmed by Jayprad Desai. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was written by Kanika Dhillon who had written the first part as well.


Talking about other films of Taapsee, the actress has Dunki and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan lined up. The latter also stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, and reportedly it might get an OTT release. However, there’s no official announcement about it.
 
Meanwhile, in Dunki, Taapsee will get an opportunity to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and it is slated to release on Christmas next year.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 12:07

