In Pics: Neha Bhasin is the ultimate queen of ethnic fashion in white, radiates positivity and happy vibes

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 19:46
movie_image: 
Neha

MUMBAI: Neha Bhasin is one diva in the Indian entertainment industry who needs no introduction. She's a rockstar in the true sense of the term and well, when it comes to stabbing hearts with her charm and style game, she's a 10/10. Fashion and swag runs in her DNA quite literally and no wonder, whenever she dons new and interesting, stylish outfits of her choice, she slays like the ultimate vogue queen. 

Over the years, the majority of the women out there have resonated with Neha Bhasin's high-chic style of dressing that predominantly glorifies western fashion vibes. However, off-late, she's been proving quite effectively that not just western vogue readers, she's a bombshell to admire even in stunning sarees. Well, not just sarees, she truly has the mettle to rock and slay even in a simple ethnic white monotone avatar. Want to check out her latest spree of photos in white that radiate positivity and happy vibes? Here you go -

On the work front, Neha Bhasin is currently riding high on the success of her recent music video titled ’Kut Kut Bajra' and not just that, there's a lot in store going forward which will be announced as per the ideal timelines. Stay tuned for more updates.

