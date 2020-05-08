This picture of Ranbir Kapoor taking his father's blessings makes us miss Rishiji even more

MUMBAI: The heartthrob of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor has garnered a massive fan base for himself with his amazing films like Sanju, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Rockstar.

Ranbir has been away from the big screen for a while now, with his last outing being Sanju, which was a massive hit at the box office.

With the sad news of Rishi Kapoor passing away, his family and the entire industry was shocked. Several fans shared memories of the veteran actor on social media.

It is bittersweet to see all these pictures of Chintuji. In one such picture we came across today, we see Ranbir touching his father's feet. We see his mother Neetu Kapoor in the frame too.

This is indeed a lovely picture shared by fans.

This picture really makes us teary because, we miss our beloved Rishiji so much. His death is indeed a great loss to Bollywood too.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

