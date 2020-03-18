News

This pictures of Alia Bhatt in different phases of life define cuteness

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2020 04:10 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt defines versatility and cuteness. The actress impressed the audience in movies like Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Highway, and Udta Punjab. She has a huge fan following.

Alia was last seen in Kalank and Gully Boy. Her performances were appreciated by viewers and critics alike.

Recently, her fans made a collage of her pictures from different phases of her life.

This picture captures three different ages, but she looks equally cute in all of them.

On the work note, Alia is currently working on Brahmastra and will also be seen in Sadak 2, Takht, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

