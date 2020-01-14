News

Pirated version of Darbar aired on TV

MUMBAI: Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar features Rajnikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, and Yogi Babu in key roles. Rajinikanth plays a cop in the movie.

Darbar had received blockbuster status on the opening weekend with a collection of Rs 128 crore worldwide.  
In less than a week of the release, a local cable TV network aired the pirated version of the film on their channel. Lyca Productions has now lodged a complaint against the Madurai-based channel for telecasting the movie. The makers have sought severe action to be taken on the TV channel for denting the collection of Darbar.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has been produced by Sun Pictures.
