Platform 1 is occupied as the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express is trending on No. 1!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 19:42
movie_image: 
Madgaon

MUMBAI: The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express has been released and is receiving tremendous love from all across. Ever since the trailer was released, from fans to celebrities, everyone has expressed their love which has brought a storm on social media. Amid, all this, the trailer has now achieved its first milestone and is trending at No. 1 in less than 24 hours of its release. 

Having brought a plethora of laughter in every frame, a talented cast, and an immensely interesting story, the trailer has stated well, that the debutant director Kunal Kemmu is all set to take the audience on a fun laughter ride. The evidence of the same is well witnessed as the trailer is trending at No. 1 on YouTube. It has garnered views around 12243245 and still counting. Well, this has indeed piqued the excitement to watch the film on the big screens. 

The makers shared the milestone on their social media and jotted down the caption - 

"#MadgaonExpressTrailer ab platform number #1 par aa chuki hai on YouTube. Watch the Trailer Now"

Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, and is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

Kunal Kemmu Soha Ali Khan Golmaal Rohit Shetty MADGAON EXPRESS Farhan Akhtar Divyenndu Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary Nora Fatehi Ritesh Sidhwani comedy movies upcoming hindi movies upcoming comedy movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 19:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao reveals why she never cast Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other A-listers - Exclusive
MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa Ladies is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, the movie that has great names like...
Alia Bhatt upcoming movies: Spy universe's untitled, Brahmastra 2, and others are movies the actress is set to impress the audience
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most well-known actresses from the world of Hindi movies. The actress stepped into the...
Sunflower season 2: Ranvir Shorey on challenges while playing the character - Exclusive
MUMBAI: Actor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his great characters across platforms, he is...
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and others’ fees for the movie
MUMBAI : Movie Shaitaan that has names like Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is the topic of...
Dalljiet Kaur talks about being scared to take decisions amid the rumours of her divorce with husband Nikhil Patel
MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur has been making headlines ever since she unfollowed her second husband Nikhil Patel and deleted...
Throwback to the time when Jahnvi Kapoor revealed how she dealt with trolls
MUMBAI : Janhvi Kapoor has made quite a splash in Bollywood ever since she made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. The...
Recent Stories
Kiran
Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao reveals why she never cast Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other A-listers - Exclusive
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kiran
Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao reveals why she never cast Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other A-listers - Exclusive
Alia
Alia Bhatt upcoming movies: Spy universe's untitled, Brahmastra 2, and others are movies the actress is set to impress the audience
Ranvir
Sunflower season 2: Ranvir Shorey on challenges while playing the character - Exclusive
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and others’ fees for the movie
JAHNVI KAPOOR
Throwback to the time when Jahnvi Kapoor revealed how she dealt with trolls
Ajay
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan starrer granted U/A Certification by CBFC, Alongside 4 recommended modifications