Platform 1 is occupied as the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express is trending on No. 1!

MUMBAI: The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express has been released and is receiving tremendous love from all across. Ever since the trailer was released, from fans to celebrities, everyone has expressed their love which has brought a storm on social media. Amid, all this, the trailer has now achieved its first milestone and is trending at No. 1 in less than 24 hours of its release.

Having brought a plethora of laughter in every frame, a talented cast, and an immensely interesting story, the trailer has stated well, that the debutant director Kunal Kemmu is all set to take the audience on a fun laughter ride. The evidence of the same is well witnessed as the trailer is trending at No. 1 on YouTube. It has garnered views around 12243245 and still counting. Well, this has indeed piqued the excitement to watch the film on the big screens.

The makers shared the milestone on their social media and jotted down the caption -

"#MadgaonExpressTrailer ab platform number #1 par aa chuki hai on YouTube. Watch the Trailer Now"

Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, and is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.