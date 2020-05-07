”Playing her has been liberating because I felt that I could get away with anything" shares Ananya Panday on her character in Khaali Peeli

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday has left quite a ginormous mark in the Indian film industry with just two releases which includes her stunning debut in Student of the year 2 and Pati, Patni aur Woh. However, for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli, Ananya will be taking the audiences breath away with her action-packed performance in the movie.

Talking about her character Pooja in the film, Ananya remarks, "Playing her has been liberating because I felt that I could get away with anything."

The actress has a tendency to absorb and learn whatever she can from her co-stars in the films. She further added on what she learned from Ishaan Khatter and how his energy has been contagious, "He has so much positivity and passion for cinema. It's rubbed off on me. The world is going to see a lot more of Ishaan", she said.

The audience has seen Ananya Panday flourish and progress as an actress with just two movies. In Student of the year 2, the viewers saw her playing the role of Shreya alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria which was the role of rebel teen and in Pati Patni aur Woh, Ananya played a completely different and a mature role of a mistress alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress will be keeping extremely busy this year as she has a spectacular line up of upcoming films apart from Khaali Peeli, which include Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and, her recently announced film ‘Fighter’, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda and her exploration in the south cinema.