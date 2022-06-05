Plea moved against 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over sex-selection scene in trailer

A plea on Wednesday was moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the Ranveer Singh-starrer film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over a scene in the upcoming movie's trailer in which can be seen the use of ultrasound technology for prenatal sex-determination.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 14:17
movie_image: 
Plea moved against 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over sex-selection scene in trailer

MUMBAI:  A plea on Wednesday was moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the Ranveer Singh-starrer film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over a scene in the upcoming movie's trailer in which can be seen the use of ultrasound technology for prenatal sex-determination.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was listed before the division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla.

Though the film is to promote the "Save Girl Child" slogan and it is against female foeticide, the trailer of the film advertises the use of ultrasound technique, as per the petitioner.

Petitioner 'Youth Against Crime', an NGO, filed through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak said: "The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC & PNDT Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL."

A hilarious satire on society -- 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood's big screen opposite Ranveer.

The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing on May 13.

SOURCE: IANS

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Vipin Sanghi Navin Chawla Save Girl Child TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 14:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti to LAUNCH on THIS date on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Star...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Upcoming Drama! Rajesh’s boss directs him to go to Lucknow by train
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhyak fame Bhumika Gurung ropes in for Hara Sindoor for Atrangii Dekhte Raho
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari's upcoming anthem 'Made In India'
MUMBAI: Twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari as she...
Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' world premiere at Cannes Film Fest
MUMBAI: R. Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is set to have its world premiere during the 75th...
'Blue corner' notice issued against actor-producer Vijay Babu
MUMBAI: A 'blue corner' notice has been issued against rape-accused Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is...
Recent Stories
raja
Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari's upcoming anthem 'Made In India'
Latest Video