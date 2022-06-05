Plea moved against 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over sex-selection scene in trailer

A plea on Wednesday was moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the Ranveer Singh-starrer film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over a scene in the upcoming movie's trailer in which can be seen the use of ultrasound technology for prenatal sex-determination.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 16:37
movie_image: 
jayes

MUMBAI: A plea on Wednesday was moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the Ranveer Singh-starrer film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over a scene in the upcoming movie's trailer in which can be seen the use of ultrasound technology for prenatal sex-determination.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was listed before the division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla.

Though the film is to promote the "Save Girl Child" slogan and it is against female foeticide, the trailer of the film advertises the use of ultrasound technique, as per the petitioner.

Petitioner 'Youth Against Crime', an NGO, filed through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak said: "The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC & PNDT Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL."

A hilarious satire on society -- 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood's big screen opposite Ranveer.

The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing on May 13.

SOURCE : IANS 

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Vipin Sanghi Navin Chawla Pawan Prakash Pathak Arjun Reddy IPL TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 16:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Oh My God actor Hetal Puniwala to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Labh
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Sony...
Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Neil Sharma to enter in Sony Sab’s Shubh Laabh : Aapke Ghar Mein
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Wow! Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahi Vij hints at participating in the 16th season of Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ show
MUMBAI: After Jay Bhanushali Mahi Vij might be one of the contestants of Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss’ next season....
Dance India Dance Li’l Master: Fabulous! Mouni Roy and Ranveer Singh shake a leg and raise temperatures in this scorching summer!
MUMBAI: ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ may be the song but it can’t be the reaction of the audience as they’ll see Ranveer Singh...
Exclusive! “Every movie has his own challenging parts and this one has his own” Nagraj Manjule on his movie Jhund
MUMBAI: Movie Jhund which had Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role got some amazing response from the fans upon its...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Upcoming TWIST! Revati finds Dev’s dead body at the school site, arrests Preesha and Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
jayes
Plea moved against 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over sex-selection scene in trailer
Latest Video