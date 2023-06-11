Pleasant! Fans Eager to see more of Ridhi Dogra's Kaveri Aama as 'Jawan' extended cut release on OTT

MUMBAI : The much-awaited release of the wildly successful movie Jawan on the over-the-top platform has not abated the craze for the movie and its enduring characters. Ridhi Dogra's portrayal of Kaveri Aama is one of the most beloved characters. It has won the hearts of admirers all over the world, who have shown her nothing but love and support.

The fan base's excitement has escalated since Jawan's extended cut was made available on OTT. Fans of Ridhi Dogra's Kaveri Aama are fervently arguing for more of the film on social media sites, specifically in the extended cut. The character's complexity, charisma, and Ridhi's exceptional performance have made a lasting impression, and fans are screaming for even more of the character in the movie's expanded cut.

A fan opened his heart out, "#Jawan In parallel universe, Ridhi Dogra's Kaveree Amma is seen teaching all the planning to Azad! Would love to see those someday. " Another one wrote, "#Jawan Now they should also release a version where we could see more of Kaveree Amma! #ridhidogra."

On person mentioned, "Bhai Kaveree Amma kaha hai, was waiting ke extended cuts me Kaveree Amma aa jaye! @NetflixIndia #ridhidogra." A fan commented "Yaar, wish it had more of Kaveree Amma! One character from the film I would love to see a spin-off on #riddhidogra."

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the biggest hits in Bollywood recently released on Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan's dual roles and Vijay Sethupati also plays an important character in the movie. In addition to including two tremendously talented female leads, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara, this film also features some of the greatest cameos ever.

