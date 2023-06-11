Pleasant! Fans Eager to see more of Ridhi Dogra's Kaveri Aama as 'Jawan' extended cut release on OTT

The fan base's excitement has escalated since Jawan's extended cut was made available on OTT. Fans of Ridhi Dogra's Kaveri Aama are fervently arguing for more of the film on social media sites, specifically in the extended cut.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 17:26
movie_image: 
Ridhi Dogra

MUMBAI : The much-awaited release of the wildly successful movie Jawan on the over-the-top platform has not abated the craze for the movie and its enduring characters. Ridhi Dogra's portrayal of Kaveri Aama is one of the most beloved characters. It has won the hearts of admirers all over the world, who have shown her nothing but love and support.

Also read: Must Read! Jawan’s composer Anirudh Ravichander to marry rumored lady love Keerthy Suresh? Latter’s father reacts

The fan base's excitement has escalated since Jawan's extended cut was made available on OTT. Fans of Ridhi Dogra's Kaveri Aama are fervently arguing for more of the film on social media sites, specifically in the extended cut. The character's complexity, charisma, and Ridhi's exceptional performance have made a lasting impression, and fans are screaming for even more of the character in the movie's expanded cut.

A fan opened his heart out, "#Jawan In parallel universe, Ridhi Dogra's Kaveree Amma is seen teaching all the planning to Azad! Would love to see those someday. " Another one wrote, "#Jawan Now they should also release a version where we could see more of Kaveree Amma! #ridhidogra."

On person mentioned, "Bhai Kaveree Amma kaha hai, was waiting ke extended cuts me Kaveree Amma aa jaye! @NetflixIndia #ridhidogra." A fan commented "Yaar, wish it had more of Kaveree Amma! One character from the film I would love to see a spin-off on #riddhidogra."

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the biggest hits in Bollywood recently released on Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan's dual roles and Vijay Sethupati also plays an important character in the movie. In addition to including two tremendously talented female leads, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara, this film also features some of the greatest cameos ever.

Also read: Exclusive! "Jawan is a love letter from me to SRK sir" - Atlee

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- film beat
 

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Atlee Vijay Sethupathi Deepika Padukone Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 17:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie spoiler alert: Bulbul to land in huge trouble; Imlie turns her knight in shining armour!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.The show kick started with Sumbul Touqeer...
Box office! 12th Fail surprises with the numbers, whereas UT 69 is rejected; have a look at the collections
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we see some great movies releasing every Friday. Fans never miss a...
Exclusive! Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet was the first show after Teen Bahuraaniyaan where I gelled well with each and every actor: Amrapali Gupta
MUMBAI: Meet- Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet was unconventional and off-beat. The show will now go off-air on November 14 after...
Incredible! Rohit Shetty unveils the cast of the most awaited film 'Singham Again' featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and many other stars; Here’s the details!
MUMBAI: Some of the most captivating movies have been coming out of the Hindi film industry recently. Bollywood...
Exclusive! I like the fact that people love to hate me: Mahima Mishra on shooting for Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The programme stars Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the...
Pleasant! Fans Eager to see more of Ridhi Dogra's Kaveri Aama as 'Jawan' extended cut release on OTT
MUMBAI : The much-awaited release of the wildly successful movie Jawan on the over-the-top platform has not abated the...
Recent Stories
12th Fail
Box office! 12th Fail surprises with the numbers, whereas UT 69 is rejected; have a look at the collections
Latest Video
Related Stories
12th Fail
Box office! 12th Fail surprises with the numbers, whereas UT 69 is rejected; have a look at the collections
Singham
Incredible! Rohit Shetty unveils the cast of the most awaited film 'Singham Again' featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and many other stars; Here’s the details!
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Hottie! Aishwarya Sakhuja is here to raise the temperature like no other
Pulkit Samrat
Must read! Orry, Pulkit Samrat and others, check out the names who made it to Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash for the very first time
manish malhotra
Celebrations! Major celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor mark their presence at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash, check out the images inside
Katrina Kaif
OMG! Katrina Kaif reveals about the towel scene in Tiger 3 to 'make people gasp', read to know more