“Please don’t spoil this, looks like a flop” Netizens react to Gadar 2 poster

Recently the latest poster of the movie Gadar 2 was out and it is getting some mixed, negative and few hilarious comments, have a look.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 12:47
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :

The upcoming movie Gadar 2 which has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the sequel was announced. Much before the announcement there was a buzz about the movie and the fans were eagerly looking forward to the sequel.

Indeed the fans are looking forward to this one as the prequel has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and it is considered one of the most-watched movies and an all-time blockbuster. And now the latest poster of the movie Gadar 2 is out and it is getting some amazing responses from the fans.

The fans are not keeping calm but are praising and showering all the love towards this latest poster which has Sunny Deol, and the fans are saying that it will be a blockbuster once again, but there are a few people who are not happy with the concept of the sequel and have given some negative and unhealthy comments, check out the comments below.

As we can see from these comments, many people are expressing their emotions and saying that why touch the classic movie Gadar and make a sequel, whereas few people are saying that they are getting the vibe of a flop. Also, many people have commented that they are missing Amrish Puri, and many people also commented and said that Sunny Deol should now retire from acting, he is become old now.

What are your views on these comments for the poster of the movie Gadar 2, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Gadar 2 is all set to hit the big screen on 11th August 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

