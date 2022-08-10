“Please don’t spoil this, looks like flop” Netizens reacts to Gadar 2 poster

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie Gadar 2 which has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the leading role has been a talk of the town ever since the sequel was announced. Much before the announcement there was a buzz about the movie and the fans were eagerly looking forward to the sequel.

Indeed the fans are looking forward to this one as the prequel has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans and it is considered as one of the most watched movies and all time blockbusters. And now the latest poster of the movie Gadar 2 is out and it is getting some amazing response from the fans.

The fans are not keeping calm but are praising and showering all the love towards this latest poster which has Sunny Deol and the fans are saying that it will be a blockbuster once again, but there a few people who are not happy with the concept of sequel and giving some negative and unhealthy comments, check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments many people are expressing their emotions and saying that why to touch the classic movie Gadar and make get a sequel, whereas few people are saying that they are getting the vibe of a flop, also many people have commented that they are missing Amrish Puri, many people also commenting and saying that Sunny Deol should now retire for acting, he is become old now.

Movie Gadar 2 is all set to hit the big screen on 11th August 2023.

