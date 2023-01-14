“Please don’t take Janhvi Kapoor” netizens to Boney Kapoor on his statement of making Mr India 2

MUMBAI :Note doubt Mr India was one of the most loved Bollywood movies of all time, till today when we see the movie Mr India it definitely gives us the nostalgic vibe, also what Anil Kapoor and late actress Sri Devi did in the movie was amazing and they are remembered till today.

Definitely it is one such movie in Bollywood industry which definitely has one of the highest recall value till today.





Recently Boney Kapoor had made a statement that he will be making a sequel of the movie Mr India, indeed this is a very big news for all the Mr India fans and the fans are not keeping calm but are expressing their excitement all over the internet, but there are few people who have few suggestions for the filmmaker.

As we can see these comments many are saying that what Sridevi did in the movie was amazing and no one can match that, whereas many people are saying that they know that the filmmaker will cast his daughter Janhvi Kapoor, many people are saying that please do not take Janhvi Kapoor in the movie because they do want to see Mili 2.

