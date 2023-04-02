"Please wear your jacket properly" Netizens trolls hat Suhana Khan on her latest video

Suhana Khan is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing on this latest video, netizens are saying ‘Exposing won’t work”
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 14:17
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Suhana Khan, daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed star kids we have in Bollywood industry, over the time she has been blessing the internet feed with some of the sizzling pictures and grabbing the attention of the fans, on the other hand fans too never keep calm but shower their love towards the star and look forward to the new pictures and videos.

No doubt Suhana Khan definitely knows to make a head turns with her sizzling looks and she is now grabbing the attention of the fans with the latest video as she was clicked around the city, the fans are not keeping calm but a are the star for hot looks, whereas on the other hand few are trolling Suhana Khan for different reason.

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that this is not at all the proper way to wear a jacket, many people are commenting what is the purpose of the jacket when you have to leave the zip open, whereas few are saying that pre revealing or exposing will not get you attention.

What are your views on these comments for Suhana Khan and this latest video, do let us know in the comment section below.

