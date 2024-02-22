PM Narendra Modi congratulates newly wedded couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani through a special letter

MUMBAI: Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani married in Goa on Wednesday. Now, PM Narendra Modi has congratulated the Bhagnani family on the wedding in a new note, where he expressed ‘heartfelt gratitude’ on being invited to the ceremony and even extended his best wishes.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were joined by family and close friends as they got married at ITC Grand South Goa. In a note addressed to Puja and Vashu Bhagnani, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery. The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery.”

He further added, “May the couple's hearts, minds and actions be one. Being there by each other's side at all times, holding each other's hands in their quest to realise their dreams and aspirations, assuming responsibilities thoughtfully and affectionately, may the groom and the bride be perfect partners in the voyage of life by accepting each other's imperfections and learning from each other's virtues. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion.”

Rakul shared the note on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption: “Thank you so much honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji… your wishes mean a lot to us.”

Rakul wore a pink-peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore a cream-golden sherwani with a massive necklace. “Mine now and forever (red heart emoticon) 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni,” they captioned their joint Instagram post with stunning first pictures from their wedding.

