Pointing to 'The Elephant Whisperers', Ayushmann says local stories going global

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will soon been seen in 'Dream Girl 2', spoke at the inaugural event of the media and entertainment industry powwow, FICCI Frames 2023, on Wednesday, its opening day.

He stated emphatically that to move forward the entertainment fraternity has to stay more rooted as that only stories which are truly local have the potential to go global.

Citing the example of the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', the 'Vicky Donor' star said he had never imagined that a relationship between man and animal will bring India an Academy Award.

He said during the panel discussion: "Ten years ago, I had gone to this wildlife sanctuary at the trijunction of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and witnessed first hand the relationship between man and animal. I never thought that in 2023, that relationship would've been told worldwide and give us an Oscar."

He further mentioned that the Indian entertainment industry is at the cusp of achieving greatness on a global level.

"The more we're connected to our roots, the more we'll move ahead. The more local we go, the more global we reach. Our film industry is at the cusp of global greatness. I am fortunate to be living in a time where the world has become a creative melting pot of culture", he added.

