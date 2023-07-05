Pointing to 'The Elephant Whisperers', Ayushmann says local stories going global

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will soon been seen in 'Dream Girl 2', spoke at the inaugural event of the media and entertainment industry powwow, FICCI Frames 2023, on Wednesday, its opening day.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 09:00
movie_image: 
Ayushmann

MUMBAI:  Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will soon been seen in 'Dream Girl 2', spoke at the inaugural event of the media and entertainment industry powwow, FICCI Frames 2023, on Wednesday, its opening day.

He stated emphatically that to move forward the entertainment fraternity has to stay more rooted as that only stories which are truly local have the potential to go global.

Citing the example of the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', the 'Vicky Donor' star said he had never imagined that a relationship between man and animal will bring India an Academy Award.

He said during the panel discussion: "Ten years ago, I had gone to this wildlife sanctuary at the trijunction of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and witnessed first hand the relationship between man and animal. I never thought that in 2023, that relationship would've been told worldwide and give us an Oscar."

He further mentioned that the Indian entertainment industry is at the cusp of achieving greatness on a global level.

"The more we're connected to our roots, the more we'll move ahead. The more local we go, the more global we reach. Our film industry is at the cusp of global greatness. I am fortunate to be living in a time where the world has become a creative melting pot of culture", he added.

SOURCE : IANS

Ayushmann Khurrana Dream Girl 2 FICCI Frames 2023 The Elephant Whisperers Vicky Donor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
"There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life
MUMBAI :Women are always juggling their multiple roles. Many think that post conceiving a child women should prioritise...
Agnisakshi: Laughter Riot! Satvik irritated as Jeevika stops him from going to work, Satvik realizes his mistake
MUMBAI: Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Seven months of trial and error went behind '70s look for 'IB 71'
MUMBAI :  National Award-winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy shared that it was a seven-month phase of trial and error to...
Pandya Store: Unfortunate! Dhara reaches the temple to stop the wedding, but it’s too late
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Anil Kapoor reveals how his iconic 'jhakaas' got a life of its own
MUMBAI :   It has been over three decades to Anil Kapoor's iconic dialogue 'jhakaas' as his film 'Yudh' has clocked 38...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Bhavani humiliates Amba, Satya fumes in anger
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Sankalp Reddy
Seven months of trial and error went behind '70s look for 'IB 71'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sankalp Reddy
Seven months of trial and error went behind '70s look for 'IB 71'
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor reveals how his iconic 'jhakaas' got a life of its own
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma says he's a 'spaceship', calls Zoya, Reema 'mothership'
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut thanks 'Jubilee' director for launching 'fresh talents'
Gulshan Devaiah
Why Gulshan Devaiah feels 'quite rich': 'I charge Rs 25 lakh per scene!'
Backstreet Boys
Mumbai hotel staff break into a dance to welcome Backstreet Boys