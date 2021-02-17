Police registers abetment to suicide case against Sandeep Nahar's wife and mother-in-law

MUMBAI: Sandeep Nahar was found dead on February 15 in his apartment in Mumbai. Reportedly, the actor had committed suicide after leaving a note along with a video on Facebook detailing all the reasons.

Reports also claim that it was the actor’s wife Kanchan and her friends who found him hanging in his apartment. They immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Mumbai Police began an investigation soon after.

Now, media reports claim that Mumbai Police has registered a case of abetment to suicide against the late actor’s wife and his mother-in-law, who has recorded a statement with them. Sandeep Nahar’s father and brother have also recorded their statement with the police.

According to news agency PTI, in the video, the actor said that he was “frustrated” with constant fights with his wife. However, he requested that after he was gone, “please don’t say anything to Kanchan, but do get her treated." The late actor had also mentioned in the purported suicide note about stress in his professional life.

Credits: Koimoi