Poll: Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput or Kiara Advani – which actress’ minimalistic mehendi design impresses you the most?

Mehendi is a part of solah singhar in the Indian culture and it indicates to be ready for the new life she will start with her husband and in-laws. Mehendi is considered to bring luck, joy and beauty, its scent also said to have aphrodisiac properties.
MUMBAI : Mehendi is often used to celebrate momentous occasions and it is an integral part of bridal events. Technically a mehendi night is organised before the bride’s big say to keep her stress levels under control.

Mehendi is a part of solah singhar in the Indian culture and it indicates to be ready for the new life she will start with her husband and in-laws. Mehendi is considered to bring luck, joy and beauty, its scent also said to have aphrodisiac properties. 

While bridal mehendis are elaborately designed by fine lines, lacy, floral and paisley patterns covering hands, forearms, feet and legs, the new age seems to call for minimalistic mehendi designs! There are many celebrities who are setting this trend and it is catching up with a lot of common people also. Minimalistic designs take less time, serve the tradition too and give enough time for spending quality time with friends and loved ones who visit you during those times.

Alia Bhatt’s mehendi was basic and simple. It gave the traditional touch at the same time and it enhanced the look of her outfit too. Apparently, her mehendi was wrapped within half an hour! On the other hand, Kiara Advani looked gorgeous as she kept her mehendi basic. Mira Rajput had shared her mehendi which again was beautiful, delicate, simple and decent.

Which actress’ minimalistic mehendi do you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below! 

