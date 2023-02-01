Ponniyin Selvan 2, Salaar, Pushpa 2, and more; South biggies to look forward to in 2023

South films ruled the box office in 2022. And now, moviegoers across the country have been waiting to watch many South films on the big screens. So, here’s a list of South biggies to look forward to in 2023… 
MUMBAI: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries had a decent 2022. While some biggies failed to make a mark at the box office, some did very well and surprised the audiences with their content. 

Now, in 2023, South is once again all set to offer various genres of movies. So, here’s a list of South biggies moviegoers are excited to watch in 2023…

Varisu (Tamil)

2023 is going to start with a bang for the Tamil film industry. Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu is all set to release on 12th January 2023. After the disastrous response to Beast, fans have high expectations from Varisu. 

Thunivu (Tamil)

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is another Tamil biggie that will release on 12th Jan 2023. The movie is directed by H. Vinoth who had helmed Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. It will be interesting to see if Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth will be able to make a hat-trick of hits with Thunivu.

Waltair Veerayya (Telugu)

Two of the biggest names from the Telugu film industry have teamed up for Waltair Veerayya. The movie stars Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead roles, and moviegoers are excited to watch the two big stars on the big screen together. 

Dasara (Telugu)

In 2022, Nani impressed one and all with his performance in Ante Sundaraniki and HIT: The Second Case (cameo). His next release will be Dasara and the movie has already grabbed everyone’s attention because of Nani’s look in it. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. While it’s a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. 

Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Telugu)

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period film directed by Krish. It also stars Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles. It’s a Telugu film but will get a pan-India release in other languages.

Jailer (Tamil)

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe might have failed to impress the audience. But, the actor is all set to entertain his fans with his next release Jailer. Directed by Nelson, the movie also stars Ramya Krishnan in the lead role. 

Ponniyin Selvan 2 (Tamil)

After the super success of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, now everyone is eagerly waiting for the sequel to the film. PS 2 is all set to release on 28th April 2023, and moviegoers are super excited about it. 

Salaar (Telugu)

2022 wasn’t a great year for Prabhas. Radhe Shyam became a disaster at the box office, and later the teaser of Adipurush was trolled on social media. Now, his fans are eagerly waiting for Salaar which is being directed by KGF maker Prashanth Neel.

Pushpa 2 (Telugu)

One of the most awaited films of 2023 has to be Pushpa 2: The Rule. The first installment of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer had become a blockbuster at the box office, and now, not just the Telugu moviegoers, but the audience across the country has been waiting for the film. 

NTR 30 (Telugu)

After the blockbuster RRR, Jr NTR will next be seen in NTR 30 which is being directed by Koratala Siva. It will be a Telugu film but will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. NTR 30 will prove whether Jr NTR has become a pan-India star or not. 

RC15 (Telugu)

Shankar is directing Ram Charan in RC 15. The untitled film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, and it will also be reportedly getting a pan-India release. The movie was launched with a lot of fanfare. 

Kabzaa (Kannada) 

While we all want to know which will be KGF star Yash’s next film, here’s a Kannada movie that has grabbed everyone’s attention. Kabzaa is a Kannada biggie that stars Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. 

Which movie are you excited about? Let us know in the comments below…

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

