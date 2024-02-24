Pooja Bhatt Birthday 2024: A nostalgic tour through the actress' cinematic journey

On Pooja Bhatt's birthday, we reminisce about some of her iconic films that have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 20:54
movie_image: 
Pooja

MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt, known for her bold and versatile performances, has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. As we celebrate her birthday, let's take a nostalgic journey through some of her memorable films:

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991):

Pooja made her acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in this romantic drama directed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt. The film was a commercial success and showcased Pooja's acting prowess.

Sadak (1991):

In this cult classic, Pooja starred opposite Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film explored dark themes and featured memorable music. 'Sadak' played a significant role in establishing Pooja's career in the industry.

Junoon (1992):

Pooja showcased her versatility in 'Junoon,' a film that delved into the complexities of relationships. Her nuanced performance was critically acclaimed.

Also Read: Shocking! Pooja Bhatt indirectly digs at her fellow Bigg Boss-OTT 2 contestants, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani fanbases, Calls it 'Toxic'

Zakhm (1998):

Pooja's role in this hard-hitting drama alongside Ajay Devgn earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. The film, inspired by Mahesh Bhatt's real-life experiences, remains memorable for its impactful narrative and music.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist (2020):

Making a comeback to the big screen, Pooja impressed audiences with her portrayal of a journalist in this film starring Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salman. Despite having a smaller role, Pooja's performance left a lasting impression.

As Pooja Bhatt continues to mesmerize audiences with her talent, we eagerly await more cinematic gems from her in the future.

Also Read: Woah! Check out Pooja Bhatt's shocking reaction on being asked about launching Bigg Boss OTT 2 fellow contestant, Bebika Dhurve

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Mid - Day 

Pooja Bhatt birthday Films Bollywood Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin Sadak Junoon Zakhm Chup: Revenge of The Artist Mahesh Bhatt National Film Award Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 20:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Maamla Legal Hai: Exclusive! Anjum Batra reveals not having dates for the project but coincidentally THIS happened
MUMBAI: Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it...
Fighter: Exclusive! Akshay Oberoi on the challenges of getting into the character, “There is no scope for being out of shape”
MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever...
Pooja Bhatt Birthday 2024: A nostalgic tour through the actress' cinematic journey
MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt, known for her bold and versatile performances, has carved a niche for herself in the film industry...
Trending News Today: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealing THIS about SRK to Dabangii and Kavya spoilers - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Aamir Khan opens up about auditioning for 'Laapataa Ladies' role
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan recently shared an interesting anecdote about his experience with auditioning for a role in Kiran...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Yuvraj fills Sindoor to Abhira's hairline?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Akshay
Fighter: Exclusive! Akshay Oberoi on the challenges of getting into the character, “There is no scope for being out of shape”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Akshay
Fighter: Exclusive! Akshay Oberoi on the challenges of getting into the character, “There is no scope for being out of shape”
Sanjay
Trending News Today: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealing THIS about SRK to Dabangii and Kavya spoilers - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Aamir
Aamir Khan opens up about auditioning for 'Laapataa Ladies' role
Yami
Article 370 weekend predictions- Yami Gautam starrer set to pull off major surprise
Karan
Karan Gour speaks about his film 'Fairy Folk' and the USP - Exclusive
Arjun
5 Bollywood Stars Who Mastered the Art of Antagonism - Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol to Shah Rukh Khan