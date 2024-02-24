Pooja Bhatt Birthday 2024: A nostalgic tour through the actress' cinematic journey

MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt, known for her bold and versatile performances, has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. As we celebrate her birthday, let's take a nostalgic journey through some of her memorable films:

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991):

Pooja made her acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in this romantic drama directed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt. The film was a commercial success and showcased Pooja's acting prowess.

Sadak (1991):

In this cult classic, Pooja starred opposite Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film explored dark themes and featured memorable music. 'Sadak' played a significant role in establishing Pooja's career in the industry.

Junoon (1992):

Pooja showcased her versatility in 'Junoon,' a film that delved into the complexities of relationships. Her nuanced performance was critically acclaimed.

Zakhm (1998):

Pooja's role in this hard-hitting drama alongside Ajay Devgn earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. The film, inspired by Mahesh Bhatt's real-life experiences, remains memorable for its impactful narrative and music.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist (2020):

Making a comeback to the big screen, Pooja impressed audiences with her portrayal of a journalist in this film starring Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salman. Despite having a smaller role, Pooja's performance left a lasting impression.

As Pooja Bhatt continues to mesmerize audiences with her talent, we eagerly await more cinematic gems from her in the future.

Credit: Mid - Day