Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’

Pooja, the famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, has constantly faced criticism, particularly over her personal life. She has received criticism for her unsuccessful marriage to Manish Makhija, even though she had attracted attention for kissing her father on the lips during a photoshoot.
MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt became well-known in the 1990s film industry as the most attractive face. She has performed in several must-watch films, including Junoon, Zakhm, Border, Sadak, and Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi. Pooja, the famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, has constantly faced criticism, particularly over her personal life. She has received criticism for her unsuccessful marriage to Manish Makhija, even though she had attracted attention for kissing her father on the lips during a photoshoot.

Also read:What! Pooja Bhatt lashes out at trolls for asking if dad Mahesh Bhatt “Used her Body”

During a recent conversation with the popular news portal, Pooja Bhatt shared several personal anecdotes. The actress said she's been asked a lot of questions about her broken marriage in addition to receiving praise. Pooja continued by saying that she was asked questions both before and after her marriage and that people still ask her why she is single.

According to her, “People still ask me why are you not married. Why are you single? I said did I ask you why you’re still married? Don’t ask me why I’m still single. It’s as simple as that. When I got married, people had problems, when I ended my marriage, people still had problems and now that I’m single, people still have problems. This will always be there. The world will always have a problem and that’s okay.”

Pooja Bhatt has experienced several low points in her life, and her personal life has not always been ideal. As the conversation continued, the diva discussed the most important lessons she had learned from all of these encounters and mentioned that a woman should always put herself first before finding a life partner.  

She stated, “First, befriend yourself and understand who you are only then can you be a friend to somebody else, a lover to somebody else, a wife or a mother or anyone to somebody else. I think that’s also something that we have forgotten to do as women. We are kind of so used to nurturing the world that we stopped nurturing ourselves. I think that we need to step back and nurture ourselves.”

Earlier, at a press conference at an event, Pooja Bhatt talked about the difficult period she went through after her marriage broke and how she spiraled into alcoholism. She disclosed that she realized she was losing out on her femininity in a boring relationship when her marriage gradually fell apart. Pooja continued saying that at this time, she became preoccupied with living up to society's expectations of her and neglected her own needs and wants.

During the same conversation, Pooja Bhatt disclosed that her alcohol addiction caught her once again following the end of her marriage. She said that she was treating her shattered marriage with wine bottles as first aid.

She stated, “I used alcohol as a band aid, I was trapped and I was chained. First into being a good wife and then getting my gratification with a bottle. I asked myself what is the difference between a bad relationship and a bottle. I was using both to numb the pain. So, I learnt to deal with myself, my anguish and my emptiness and from that something magical emerged. I kicked the bottle and it has been seven years since I have been sober.”

Also read: Must read! Pooja Bhatt talks about her journey from being an actor to a filmmaker

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

