Pooja Dey: Tough to play lesbian on-screen because people judge you

Actress Pooja Dey spoke about playing a lesbian on-screen and about the need to make this topic common among people. She will be seen playing a lesbian in her upcoming short film, 'Oas', and said that it was challenging to play the role and in fact initially, she was apprehensive when this project was offered, although she had already played a lesbian before.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 17:45
movie_image: 
Pooja Dey

MUMBAI :Actress Pooja Dey spoke about playing a lesbian on-screen and about the need to make this topic common among people. She will be seen playing a lesbian in her upcoming short film, 'Oas', and said that it was challenging to play the role and in fact initially, she was apprehensive when this project was offered, although she had already played a lesbian before.

Pooja said: "It's tough to play a lesbian on-screen because people judge you. Even though the content has come a long way, this topic is still a hush-hush matter in most Indian households. When I was asked to play the character of a lesbian, I was apprehensive about how my character would be perceived by the audience. So, there was nervousness until it came out. There exist some people in this society who forget about the difference between reel and real and what matters to them is to pass judgments."

Pooja made her acting debut with the show, 'Dating in the Dark' and was also seen in the web series 'Sanak' and 'Gandii Baat'.

She also emphasised that there is a need to make this topic normal and it should not be something different or unique to people.

"I do believe that content like this shouldn't be brushed under the carpet but told without any hesitation. It's important to bring a new wave in society with the content we create. It is challenging but inspirational too, to bring a change in society. The reason I take up characters like these is to shatter the stereotype. The idea is to empower the community and normalise everything. Playing the character of a lesbian was tough, but that was actually a unique perk for me," she concluded.

Source : Ians 

Actress Pooja Dey Upcoming short film 'Oas' playing a lesbian on-screen 'Dating in the Dark' web series 'Sanak' 'Gandii Baat' TellyChakkar.comActress Pooja Dey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Esha Deol while talking about playing a freelance journalist in the web series 'Hunter -...
Khushi Dubey shares a nostalgic moment with Zayn in 'Aashiqana 3'
MUMBAI : Actress Khushi Dubey, who is currently seen playing the role of Chikki in the third season of the web show '...
Exclusive! Uorfi Javed roped in for Hansal Mehta’s web series?
MUMBAI:Uorfi Javed is not just TV actress now, but she is also a socialite and is spotted at the parties and events...
Rahul Dev in 'Hunter': I play a Haryanvi cop who follows his own rule book
MUMBAI : Film and TV actor Rahul Dev talked about playing a cop and his experience working with Bollywood actor Suniel...
Vikrant Massey did not anticipate Sara to be a 'receptive' actor
MUMBAI : Actor Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film 'Gaslight', shared that...
Recent Stories
Esha Deol
Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol

Latest Video

Related Stories
Esha Deol
Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol
Sidharth Malhotra resumes shooting for his next film, action thriller 'Yodha'
Sidharth Malhotra resumes shooting for his next film, action thriller 'Yodha'
Zeenat Aman on walking the ramp: 'Can't deny that there was a butterfly in my stomach'
Zeenat Aman on walking the ramp: 'Can't deny that there was a butterfly in my stomach'
Kartik on his maiden visit to NYC: Gwalior boy at Times Square
Kartik on his maiden visit to NYC: Gwalior boy at Times Square
Ranbir Kapoor
Monica Chaudhary calls herself fortunate to be working with Ranbir Kapoor
Zwigato
Nandita Das applauds Kapil Sharma for learning Jharkhand accent for 'Zwigato'