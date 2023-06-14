Pooja Entertainment blocks 5th October 2023 for 'The Great Indian Rescue' starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI :The much-awaited film was the talk of the town since its announcement, the fans were waiting impatiently for the film to release. Pooja Entertainment has officially blocked the date of 5th October 2023 for the highly anticipated film, "The Great Indian Rescue" The film is based on a true life event of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led India's first coal mine rescue mission. Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, the film will release in the theatres worldwide on 5th October, 2023

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh,Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor, the film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of this remarkable project, which promises an enthralling cinematic experience.