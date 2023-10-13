Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath fever taking over! Tiger Shroff takes up a skating ride to reach his work!

Tiger

MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath is ruling over the heads of the masses. With its thrilling and goosebumps-worthy trailer and songs of different flavors, the film has left the audience anticipating more. While the film is about to bring an action-packed adventure with its release, its lead Tiger Shroff is already raising the adventure quotient in real while he took up skating shoes on his way to shoot. 

Ganapath aka Tiger Shroff seems to be totally drenched in the fever of Ganapath. The action superstar opted for a thrill this morning and reach work not with any vehicle but in skating shoes on the road. As he shared his video in skating shoes riding on the road, he added the Hum Aye Hai song from Ganapath in the background and wrote a caption - 

"Koi pooche toh batana…ki hum (kaam k liye time pe) aye hai ….20th october on our way. #ganapath "

As this is nothing short of a thrill, Tiger Shroff has taken up, it indeed signifies that the film is going to bring power-packed action to the screen. 

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl, while the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

