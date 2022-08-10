Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath starring Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon to be released on Dusshera- 20th October 2023

India’s first dystopian action film to release this Dusshera
movie_image: 
Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath starring Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon to be released on Dusshera- 20th October 20

MUMBAI: We have been waiting with bated breath for Pooja Entertainment's upcoming and India’s 1st dystopian action-film Ganapath. The makers have now revealed the release date of the film with a power-packed announcement video featuring Tiger Shroff in the most rugged and raw avatar. Ganapath is all set to release around Dussehra on 20th October 2023 in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. The actor was recently spotted in town donning a new tattoo on his forearm, which was the big reveal for the announcement of the release date. Along with the young action hero Tiger Shroff and the gorgeous Kriti Sanon, the makers have also announced legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who will be playing an important character in the film. This is for the first time when the audience will see Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff on-screen together. 

Ganapath Part 1 has been eagerly awaited by the trade and audience ever since its announcement. With the promise of entertaining the audiences with the best Indian dystopian experience filled with intense action on the screen, the makers have finally revealed the announcement date, featuring Tiger Shroff who is seen in a never seen before power-packed action avatar. We can't wait to experience the world of Ganapath Part 1.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shares, “I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that’s what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can’t wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of Ganapath. As always, it’s been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and Ganapath will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling.”

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl, India’s first dystopian action thriller will hit the screens worldwide on 20th October, 2023 in five languages.

Pooja Entertainment Ganapath Amitabh Bachchan Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon Dusshera Vashu Bhagnani Jackky Bhagnani Deepshikha Deshmukh TellyChakkar
