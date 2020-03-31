Pooja Entertainment's Jawaani Jaaneman Premieres is now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

MUMBAI: As the country grapples with a nation-wide lockdown, entertainment options are redefining themselves. The most recent Bollywood film to find its way to the OTT space and inevitably to people's screens is the January 2020 release Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaya Furniturewala and Tabu. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment, the film has been said to be Khan's highest grossing solo venture in recent years. The light-hearted, comedy film also features Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait, and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles and has done exceptionally well at the box office. Exploring a delicate father-daughter relationship in the current age, Jawaani Jaaneman is a god-send for families in quarantine to watch together and bond over. Its plot follows Khan playing a carefree middle-aged single man, who is high on life and spends most of his time at parties with beautiful women. His life is turned upside down when he finds himself the father of a young girl, Alaya F, who is also pregnant. The film is a comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life.

Pooja Entertainment has had a very successful year with its recent film Jawaani Jaaneman doing extremely well at the box office. They have always been drawn to and have produced content-driven films that have an interesting storyline while being entertaining. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starring Coolie No.1 is slated for release on May 1, 2020. They have also announced their next two movies - Bell Bottom with superstar Akshay Kumar playing the lead and The Burning Train which is yet to go on floors.