Pooja Entertainmnets’s Ganapath; A Hero Is Born Gets Love from South Superstars: From Megastar Chiranjeevi to Prithviraj Sukumaram, Superstars from the South Share the Teaser of the Actioner

MUMBAI: The entertainment arena is abuzz with excitement as Pooja Entertainment's forthcoming magnum opus, "Ganapath: A Hero Is Born," takes center stage. Set to captivate audiences in five Indian languages, including Hindi, this cinematic marvel has already set hearts racing with its recently unveiled teaser. Featuring the dynamic trio of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the teaser has provided a tantalizing glimpse into the future world of "Ganapath," leaving viewers spellbound.

Prominent personalities like Mr Chiranjeevi , Ms Trisha, Dr. Shivarajkumar, and Mr Prithviraj Sukumaran have presented the gripping teaser of "Ganapath: A Hero Is Born" in their respective languages. This outpouring of support reflects the universal appeal and excitement generated by this cinematic extravaganza.

While praising the teaser, Megastar Chiranjeevi shared it on his social media and captioned,

"I am delighted to share the Telugu teaser of Dearest Tiger, Kriti Sanon, and above all, my Guru Amit Ji’s #Ganapath. https://bit.ly/GanapathTeluguTeaser… I wish the entire team a spectacular success! #Ganapath is in cinemas this Dussehra, October 20th."

Powerhouse performer and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran talks about the teaser on his social media and writes,

"The world of Ganapath looks massive! Looking forward to this one!

#Ganapath is in cinemas this Dussehra, October 20.

#GanapathTeaser"

Tamil actor Trisha extended her love and best wishes to the actioner and captioned,

"Good luck, team Ganpath,and my dearest friend.

@jackkybhagnani

#Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, October 20th, #GanapathTeaser"

Kannada Superstar Dr Shivarajkumar shared the trailer on his social media and captioned,

"Welcoming @iTIGERSHROFF to the Kannada Film Industry with #Ganapath in cinemas this Dasara, October 20th, #GanapathTeaser'"

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.