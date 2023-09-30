Pooja Entertainmnets’s Ganapath; A Hero Is Born Gets Love from South Superstars: From Megastar Chiranjeevi to Prithviraj Sukumaram, Superstars from the South Share the Teaser of the Actioner

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 15:47
movie_image: 
Pooja Entertainmnets

MUMBAI: The entertainment arena is abuzz with excitement as Pooja Entertainment's forthcoming magnum opus, "Ganapath: A Hero Is Born," takes center stage. Set to captivate audiences in five Indian languages, including Hindi, this cinematic marvel has already set hearts racing with its recently unveiled teaser. Featuring the dynamic trio of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the teaser has provided a tantalizing glimpse into the future world of "Ganapath," leaving viewers spellbound.

Prominent personalities like Mr Chiranjeevi , Ms Trisha, Dr. Shivarajkumar, and Mr Prithviraj Sukumaran have presented the gripping teaser of "Ganapath: A Hero Is Born" in their respective languages. This outpouring of support reflects the universal appeal and excitement generated by this cinematic extravaganza.

While praising the teaser, Megastar Chiranjeevi shared it on his social media and captioned,

"I am delighted to share the Telugu teaser of Dearest Tiger, Kriti Sanon, and above all, my Guru Amit Ji’s #Ganapath. https://bit.ly/GanapathTeluguTeaser… I wish the entire team a spectacular success! #Ganapath is in cinemas this Dussehra, October 20th."

Powerhouse performer and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran talks about the teaser on his social media and writes,

"The world of Ganapath looks massive! Looking forward to this one! 

#Ganapath is in cinemas this Dussehra, October 20.

#GanapathTeaser"

Tamil actor Trisha extended her love and best wishes to the actioner and captioned,

"Good luck, team Ganpath,and my dearest friend.

@jackkybhagnani

#Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, October 20th, #GanapathTeaser"

Kannada Superstar Dr Shivarajkumar shared the trailer on his social media and captioned,

"Welcoming @iTIGERSHROFF to the Kannada Film Industry with #Ganapath in cinemas this Dasara, October 20th, #GanapathTeaser'"

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

GANAPATH TIGER SHROFF TIGER SHROFF FANS TIGER SHROFF MOVIE Kriti Sanon Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 15:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Decision! The judge to take decision on Golu’ future
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Major Decision! Maan takes a strong decision, Veer brings Disha home
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Fear! Tara knows the truth, Tilotama scared of revelation
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Vanshaj: Trap! Yuvika stuck in turmoil
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: What! Dakshesh informs everyone what has happened to Harshad
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Imlie: Revealed! Imlie’s truth out, demands her pay from Agastya
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20 year leap where we...
Recent Stories
Shilpa Shetty
Trolled! "Why wear a dress when you can't handle " Netizens trolls actress Shilpa Shetty in this new video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shilpa Shetty
Trolled! "Why wear a dress when you can't handle " Netizens trolls actress Shilpa Shetty in this new video
Kangana Ranaut
Must Read! Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to unveiled teaser on THIS day, Deets Inside
Fukrey 3
Box office! Fukrey 3 shows a decent hold on 2nd day, whereas The Vaccine War declines further, here are the collection
Anushka Sharma
Breaking! Confirmed Anushka Sharma pregnant for the 2nd time, Read More
Sanchi Rai
Hawwt! Here are times Sanchi Rai raised the temperature with her hotness
Parineeti Chopra
Wow! Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous in red co-ord set at her Haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha, check out viral video