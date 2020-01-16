Pooja Hegde to be a part of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently announced that his next project, Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Farhad Samji, and the team will begin shooting from May this year.

Now, as per sources, Pooja Hegde has also been approached for the movie and will play a crucial role opposite Akshay in the movie. Preciously, the trio has worked together in Housefull 4.

As per the story, he falls in love with one girl during his youth days and the other when he is grown up and is matured.

Apparently, the story revolves around an honourable and a brave man who is willing to sacrifice his happiness for his younger brothers. The brothers want to get married but cannot do so till he does.

The story then turns to Bachchan Pandey rescuing his fiancée’s father from goons and safeguards her family. While Kriti Sanon plays the second girl he falls in love with, Pooja has been approached to play the girl from his past, though there is no confirmation about the same.

(SOURCE: BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA)