Pooja Hegde elated with the success of Housefull 4

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 08:20 PM

MUMBAI: Housefull 4, which stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol, has been running in the cinema halls for than a month now.

Despite facing competition from holdover and new releases, the reincarnation comedy has managed to hold well at the ticket windows. The film currently stands with the grand total of around Rs 205.70 crore and is Rs 20-25 lakhs behind Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again. Since there is no big competition till the arrival of Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Housefull 4 will have a steady run and will surpass the business of the Rohit Shetty directorial venture to become the highest comedy grosser of Bollywood.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Johny Lever, Rana Daggubati and Chunky Pandey in key roles. Talking about the film's success, Pooja recently said, "Feels amazing when the film makes the money as it means that the audience has loved it and are coming to watch it. We made a mad and fun film and my heartfelt gratitude to the audience for appreciating it." The film based on reincarnation spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and Pooja played the dual roles of a princess in heartland India and a modern girl.

