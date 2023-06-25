Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: 'Watching this legend at work'

MUMBAI:Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an advertisement, has shared a sneak-peek from the sets.

Sharing her excitement, the actress took to Instagram, expressing her admiration for Big B while providing a glimpse of their collaboration.

Posting a black and white picture to capture the moment, the actress noted down her observations regarding Amitabh Bachchan's work.

She captioned it: "Just watching this legend at work! Can't wait for you all to see the new ads we've shot. What fun."

Best known for her work in Telugu movies such as 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' and Tamil movies such as 'Beast' and 'Mugamoodi', the actress also has done various Bollywood movies such as 'Housefull 4' and 'Mohenjodaro'. Pooja Hedge was most recently seen in the Salman Khan led film 'Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Currently, the actress is lined up for her next big budget Telugu action drama 'Guntur Kaaram'.

Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in films such as 'Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva', 'Uunchai' and 'Goodbye'. He has a plethora of projects lined up, which includes 'Ganapath' and 'Project K'.

