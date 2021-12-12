Pooja Hegde: 'Soch liya' introduces roller-coaster chemistry the lead characters share

MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Hegde, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming pan-India film 'Radhe Shyam', says the song 'Soch liya' from the movie introduces the chemistry her character Prerana shares with Prabhas's.

The film will be released in four languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

The latest song is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon. Pooja's avatar in 'Soch Liya' has classic European get-up and vintage charm written all over it.

Talking about the number, Pooja said: "'Soch Liya' presents many shades of Prerana in 'Radhe Shyam'. I'm thrilled that the song is out now. What's special about it is that it takes viewers through a mixed bag of emotions.

"It introduces the roller-coaster of the chemistry the lead characters share. I'm happy to have a song I can hear on the loop."

The song shows Pooja staging a plethora of emotions while she reacts to flirtation by her co-star Prabhas, evades him and seems immune to his charm. Her expressions hint at separation and spur curiosity about her role in the epic saga.

'Radhe Shyam' is slated for release on January 14, 2022. Being a Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial, 'Radhe Shyam' is billed as an epic love story made under UV Creations banner.

