Poonam Pandey denies being arrested by Mumbai police for breaking lockdown rules

MUMBAI: Poonam Pandey, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Nasha in 2013, has denied being arrested by Mumbai Police for breaking lockdown rules.

It was recently reported that the actress was arrested by the Mumbai Police after she violated the Coronavirus lockdown rules and was caught red-handed at Marine Drive, Mumbai along with her friend Sam Ahmad Bombay, a filmmaker. As per the reports, as the two were taking a drive along Marine Drive for no valid reason, or permit to do so, they were stopped at one of the nakabandis and a case was registered. Now, the actress has rubbished these reports, claiming instead that she was watching movies back-to-back at home.

A police official had revealed to ANI, “A case under the National Disaster Management Act has been registered against Poonam Shobnath Pandey at 8 PM by Marine Drive Police Station. Her car has also been seized by the police”. However, denying these reports, Poonam Pandey took to her Instagram to clarify. She shared a video in which she said, “Hey guys, I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back-to-back, it was fun. I have been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing that in the news as well. Guys, please don’t write that about me. I am home and I am perfectly fine. Love you all.”

In her caption, Poonam Pandey wrote, “Guys I heard I got arrested, While I was having a movie marathon last night.”

