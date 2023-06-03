Poonam Pandey gets trolled for her recent bold outfit, netizens say “Urfi ho ya rakhi. Iske samne kuch nai hai”

She never fails to surprise her online fans with her bold and sometimes over indulgent fashion choices. Recently the Nasha actress was spotted in the city wearing a bralette with a plunging neckline, leather pants and pink ankle boots.
MUMBAI: Poonam Pandey has been a part of the entertainment industry for a while and when one hears her name, an erotic or adult genre of films comes to mind. She has been part of many controversial films like Nasha, The Journey Of Karma to name a few. She never fails to surprise her online fans with her bold and sometimes over indulgent fashion choices. 

Also Read- Shocking! Poonam Pandey reveals that Munawar and Anjali's relationship was fake says " I was shocked that post the show they didn't talk and how the equation changed"

Recently the Nasha actress was spotted in the city wearing a bralette with a plunging neckline, leather pants and pink ankle boots. Netizens have trolled her for her look. One wrote, “Urfi ho ya rakhi. Iske samne kuch nai hai” Another one wrote, “Uorfi to bekar hi badnam hai..” One commented, “Legend focus on Target…” 

Not to mention Poonam also has a massive fan following. One fan praised her writing, “Apart from her image and her work , Poonam comes across most graceful and , nice . Mannered and knows exactly wat to talk , how much to talk and NO DRAMA . So ur work doesn’t define you , your behaviour and attitude does . Lot of celebs can learn a lot from her . She looks and behave awesome.”

On the work front, Poonam was last seen in a music video. She rose to even more fame when she appeared in Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp, where she opened up about suffering domestic violence at the hands of her ex-husband Sam Bombay.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

