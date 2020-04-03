Post Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor move-in together, families lock their wedding date?

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable and hottest couples of Bollywood. They never fail to give couple goals to their fans and followers. The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra.

The couple has allegedly moved-in together to spend the Quarantine time with each other. It was recently that a video of the two stepping out with Ranbir Kapoor's dogs had surfaced on the internet. Now, rumours of their wedding taking place in December in Mumbai have made it to the headlines. Reports suggest that Ranbir and Alia have ditched the idea of having a destination wedding and instead will tie the knot in Mumbai.

A source has quoted to Mid-Day, "It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 20 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi’s health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation."