News

Post Jaipur Panthers, Abhishek Bachchan to own a handball team in Pro Handball League

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Sep 2019 05:47 PM

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan, who will soon debut in the digital world with Breathe 2, is busy with the Pro Kabaddi League these days, as he owns the Jaipur team Pink Panthers.

The actor seems to be investing his time in sports and has already put his money in Kabaddi League. His team also won the tournament. Now, he has invested his time and money in handball. Abhishek will invest in the Maharashtra team.

Well, according to sources, South actor Rana Daggubati will own the Telegana team. It will be fun to watch these two stars and their teams competing against each other.

Abhishek will soon be seen in Big Bull and has begun shooting for the movie, which will be produced by Ajay Devgn. 

Tags > Abhishek Bachchan, Breathe 2, Kabaddi League, Jaipurm Team, Pink Panthers, Maharashtra team, Ajay Devgn, Rana Daggubati, Big Bull,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
25 Sep 2019 03:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Salman Khan talks about Bigg Boss 13's contestants, and more
Salman Khan talks about Bigg Boss 13's... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
25 Sep 2019 03:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ameesha Patel on being a part of Bigg Boss
Ameesha Patel on being a part of Bigg Boss | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Shaminn
Shaminn

past seven days