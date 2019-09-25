Post Jaipur Panthers, Abhishek Bachchan to own a handball team in Pro Handball League

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan, who will soon debut in the digital world with Breathe 2, is busy with the Pro Kabaddi League these days, as he owns the Jaipur team Pink Panthers.



The actor seems to be investing his time in sports and has already put his money in Kabaddi League. His team also won the tournament. Now, he has invested his time and money in handball. Abhishek will invest in the Maharashtra team.



Well, according to sources, South actor Rana Daggubati will own the Telegana team. It will be fun to watch these two stars and their teams competing against each other.



Abhishek will soon be seen in Big Bull and has begun shooting for the movie, which will be produced by Ajay Devgn.