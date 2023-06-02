Post their reported wedding, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to not immediately go for a honeymoon; Find out more

It is being reported that post Sid and Kiara’s wedding, they will not be flying out for a honeymoon. Find out the details here.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 12:09
movie_image: 
Post their reported wedding, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to not immediately go for a honeymoon; Find out more

MUMBAI: According to new reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have shifted their wedding to the 7th of February. The Shershaah couple’s wedding is set to take place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Pre-wedding festivities have already begun as we saw the couple leave for Jaisalmer and have their mehendi ceremony on the Saturday 4th February. Reportedly, the couple will take the sacred saath pheras where they declare their vows to each other on the 7th February.

Well now it is being reported that Sid-Kiara will not be flying out for a honeymoon straight after their wedding. This is because there are rituals to complete from both sides of the families. They will have to complete the rituals of both the Punjabi and Sindhi families once they return from Suryagarh. Other than that, Sidharth has work commitments to complete. He has to wrap up work on a current project, and reportedly, it is Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force. Even Kiara has some work responsibilities to fulfil before they can go and celebrate their nuptials.

Also Read : This is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra chose to have their wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan

Once they are freed from their work schedule, the couple will plan out their honeymoon trip. Speculations are rife, and it is being said on social media they will be heading to the Maldives for their honeymoon. However, the location and time of their honeymoon is not yet confirmed.

Professionally, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film Mission Majnu that was released on Netflix. He was paired alongside South diva Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Sidharth will play the lead in the series and Shilpa Shetty will play the female lead. In the coming days, he will also be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is anticipating the release of her upcoming film - Satyaprem Ki Katha. She will be playing the lead actress alongside Kartik Aaryan, and the film is said to be a romantic drama. She also has a Telugu film in the pipeline which has Ram Charan in the lead. It is tentatively titled RC15.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : This is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra chose to have their wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan

Credits : BollywoodLife.com

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Suryagarh Shershaah Karan Johar Yodha Indian Police Force RC 15 Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 12:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua determined to expose Ghazal
MUMBAI:Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gives Aarav an idea to use against Ehsan
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!
MUMBAI:Rajneesh Duggal is a popular actor, who is known for his work in the TV and film industry. Rajneesh has been a...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat chooses Sai and Savi over Patralekha
MUMBAI:the Chavan family visits the temple for a special puja for Vinu. Shockingly, Sai also reaches there with Savi....
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan untie the actress blames him for her eviction says “ You manifested it hence I got eliminated one week before the finale”
MUMBAI :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Suryagarh, Priyanka-Nick in Umaid Bhawan Palace, and more stars who got married at luxurious v
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Suryagarh, Priyanka-Nick in Umaid Bhawan Palace, and more stars who got married at luxurious venues

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Suryagarh, Priyanka-Nick in Umaid Bhawan Palace, and more stars who got married at luxurious v
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Suryagarh, Priyanka-Nick in Umaid Bhawan Palace, and more stars who got married at luxurious venues
Sexy! Gangs of Wasseypur actress Reema Sen is too hot to handle in these pictures
Sexy! Gangs of Wasseypur actress Reema Sen is too hot to handle in these pictures
“Why is she wearing blanket” netizens trolls Kriti Sanon on her dressing
“Why is she wearing blanket” netizens trolls Kriti Sanon on her dressing
Sidharth Malhotra's wedding to Kiara Advani postponed? Deets inside
Sidharth Malhotra's wedding to Kiara Advani postponed? Deets inside
“The title of the movie intrigued me and the script is simply amazing” - Sharib Hashmi
“The title of the movie intrigued me and the script is simply amazing” - Sharib Hashmi
Nargis Fakhri
Nargis Fakhri says, “I am looking to explore a variety of different roles” – Exclusive