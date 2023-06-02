Post their reported wedding, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to not immediately go for a honeymoon; Find out more

MUMBAI: According to new reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have shifted their wedding to the 7th of February. The Shershaah couple’s wedding is set to take place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Pre-wedding festivities have already begun as we saw the couple leave for Jaisalmer and have their mehendi ceremony on the Saturday 4th February. Reportedly, the couple will take the sacred saath pheras where they declare their vows to each other on the 7th February.

Well now it is being reported that Sid-Kiara will not be flying out for a honeymoon straight after their wedding. This is because there are rituals to complete from both sides of the families. They will have to complete the rituals of both the Punjabi and Sindhi families once they return from Suryagarh. Other than that, Sidharth has work commitments to complete. He has to wrap up work on a current project, and reportedly, it is Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force. Even Kiara has some work responsibilities to fulfil before they can go and celebrate their nuptials.

Also Read : This is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra chose to have their wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan

Once they are freed from their work schedule, the couple will plan out their honeymoon trip. Speculations are rife, and it is being said on social media they will be heading to the Maldives for their honeymoon. However, the location and time of their honeymoon is not yet confirmed.

Professionally, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film Mission Majnu that was released on Netflix. He was paired alongside South diva Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Sidharth will play the lead in the series and Shilpa Shetty will play the female lead. In the coming days, he will also be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is anticipating the release of her upcoming film - Satyaprem Ki Katha. She will be playing the lead actress alongside Kartik Aaryan, and the film is said to be a romantic drama. She also has a Telugu film in the pipeline which has Ram Charan in the lead. It is tentatively titled RC15.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : This is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra chose to have their wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan

Credits : BollywoodLife.com