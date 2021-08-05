Poster of Hansal Mehta's Dhaka bombing film 'Faraaz' unveiled

MUMBAI: The motion poster of Hansal Mehta's next directorial feature titled "Faraaz" was unveiled on Wednesday night.

An Anubhav Sinha production, jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, "Faraaz" is an action thriller depicting the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh in July 2016.

Hansal Mehta said: "Faraaz' is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity. While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I've held close to my heart for nearly 3 years. I'm glad Anubhav and Bhushan are backing this story and enabling me to make this thrilling drama exactly the way I envisaged. It is exciting to collaborate with such diverse young talent on this labour of love. I can't wait for the world to see this film."

This film chronicles the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours.

Anubhav Sinha said, "Faraaz is a human story based on one of the darkest days in modern history. It is a film that is close to our hearts. From launching new actors to getting the gaze of the film right, we have done our best to imbue this story with ingenuity while keeping it suspenseful and thrilling. It's a film that will give the audience a deeply intimate look into what happened that night. It is as much a story of terror and loss as it is of hope and faith."

Faraaz marks the debut of Zahan Kapoor along with the one-film old Aditya Rawal.

Bhushan Kumar said: "When one is making a film like "Faraaz", the first mainstream film made on this horrific attack, from ensuring that we are authentic to the event to getting the right mix of talent, our endeavour is to truly do justice to the subject and elevate the material to a satiating and thrilling cinematic experience."

Bollywood stars from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kartik Aaryan to Rajkummar Rao, Emraan Hashmi, Pratik Gandhi to Taapsee Pannu, and Mohit Suri shared their excitement as they launched a 12-hour live countdown on Wednesday on social media unveiling the poster.

SOURCE : IANS