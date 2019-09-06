News

Poster of Kalki Koechlin’s web series Bhram copied from Australian film?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Sep 2019 08:20 PM

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed actress Kalki Koechlin is playing the lead role in the upcoming web series, Bhram. The show now finds itself mired in a controversy.

The trailer of Bhram was launched on Wednesday. Ahead of the unveiling of the trailer, the makers of the series had shared a launch poster. Now, it turns out that the poster is a copy of an Australian film’s poster. Sharing a collage, Instagram account Diet Sabya wrote: “We you spot a cheel, but think it’s a kauwa, #thenightangle 2018; #bhram 2019.” The collage shows a Bhram poster with Kalki’s closeup. A crow can be seen flying off, partly covering Kalki’s face. In the 2018 Australian film, The Nightingale, a similar bird partially covers the face of the actor.

Check out here:

Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is also a part of the series, had shared the poster with the caption which read, “It’s time to unravel the mystery of #Bhram. Trailer our tomorrow! #SabBHRAMHai.”

Take a look below:

Tags > Kalki Koechlin, Bhram, Kalki’s closeup, crow can be seen flying off,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Shama Sikander's birthday...

In pics: Shama Sikander's birthday celebration
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal

past seven days