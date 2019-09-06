Poster of Kalki Koechlin’s web series Bhram copied from Australian film?

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed actress Kalki Koechlin is playing the lead role in the upcoming web series, Bhram. The show now finds itself mired in a controversy.

The trailer of Bhram was launched on Wednesday. Ahead of the unveiling of the trailer, the makers of the series had shared a launch poster. Now, it turns out that the poster is a copy of an Australian film’s poster. Sharing a collage, Instagram account Diet Sabya wrote: “We you spot a cheel, but think it’s a kauwa, #thenightangle 2018; #bhram 2019.” The collage shows a Bhram poster with Kalki’s closeup. A crow can be seen flying off, partly covering Kalki’s face. In the 2018 Australian film, The Nightingale, a similar bird partially covers the face of the actor.

Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is also a part of the series, had shared the poster with the caption which read, “It’s time to unravel the mystery of #Bhram. Trailer our tomorrow! #SabBHRAMHai.”

